Nasdacoin (NSD) Achieves Market Cap of $191,406.20

Nasdacoin (CURRENCY:NSD) traded down 10.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 11th. In the last week, Nasdacoin has traded 18.3% higher against the dollar. One Nasdacoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0075 or 0.00000016 BTC on major exchanges. Nasdacoin has a total market capitalization of $191,406.20 and approximately $7,934.00 worth of Nasdacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded 21.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Apollon (XAP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MYCE (YCE) traded 18.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Nasdacoin

Nasdacoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 21st, 2017. Nasdacoin’s total supply is 25,529,580 coins. Nasdacoin’s official website is nasdacoin.io. Nasdacoin’s official Twitter account is @nasdacoin_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nasdacoin is an open source, peer-to-peer, developed with the scrypt algorithm in the POW / POS hybrid format that enables people with entrepreneurial profiles and passionate about the financial and technology market to save and invest their wealth in a decentralized currency and possibly earn an income. “

Buying and Selling Nasdacoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nasdacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nasdacoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nasdacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

