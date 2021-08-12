Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Shares Sold by PGGM Investments

PGGM Investments reduced its stake in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 238,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,968 shares during the period. PGGM Investments owned 0.15% of Nasdaq worth $41,949,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NDAQ. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nasdaq during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Nasdaq during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nasdaq during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nasdaq during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nasdaq during the 1st quarter valued at $94,000. 73.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $173.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $208.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $150.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.04.

In other Nasdaq news, Director Michael R. Splinter sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $825,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Pc Nelson Griggs sold 1,546 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.71, for a total transaction of $293,291.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 12,064 shares of company stock valued at $2,077,548 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NDAQ traded up $1.12 during trading on Thursday, hitting $190.44. 10,039 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 825,578. The company has a market capitalization of $31.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.87 and a beta of 0.83. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 1-year low of $118.01 and a 1-year high of $190.69. The company’s 50-day moving average is $179.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.17. Nasdaq had a net margin of 18.97% and a return on equity of 18.34%. The business had revenue of $846.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $825.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.54 earnings per share. Nasdaq’s revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 7.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.95%.

Nasdaq, Inc is a holding company, which engages in trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information and public & private company services. It operates through the following segments: Market Services, Corporate Services, Information Services and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes its equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, FICC and trade management services businesses.

