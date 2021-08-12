National Bank Financial Increases Power Co. of Canada (OTCMKTS:PWCDF) Price Target to C$45.00

Power Co. of Canada (OTCMKTS:PWCDF) had its price objective increased by National Bank Financial from C$41.00 to C$45.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on PWCDF. Desjardins increased their price objective on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$44.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$45.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$43.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a market perform rating and set a C$31.28 price target (down previously from C$39.00) on shares of Power Co. of Canada in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $43.25.

OTCMKTS:PWCDF opened at $33.58 on Monday. Power Co. of Canada has a 1-year low of $18.60 and a 1-year high of $34.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.05.

Power Corporation of Canada operates as an international management and holding company in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Lifeco, IGM Financial, and GBL. The company offers life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, dental protection, creditor, and health insurance; retirement and investment management; asset management; and reinsurance and retrocession; investment advisory, financial planning, and related services; and fund, protection, and wealth management services.

