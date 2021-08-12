National Bankshares Boosts Parkland (TSE:PKI) Price Target to C$47.00

Parkland (TSE:PKI) had its target price boosted by National Bankshares from C$45.00 to C$47.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Raymond James reiterated a strong-buy rating and issued a C$52.00 price target on shares of Parkland in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Parkland from C$50.00 to C$51.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Parkland from C$52.00 to C$51.00 and set a na rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 19th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Parkland to C$45.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Parkland from C$48.00 to C$49.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Parkland presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$49.40.

PKI opened at C$38.38 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$39.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 200.58. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.58. Parkland has a twelve month low of C$32.18 and a twelve month high of C$45.10.

Parkland Corporation operates as a marketer, distributor, and refiner of fuel and petroleum products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canada, International, USA, Supply, and Corporate segments. The Canada segment supplies and supports a coast-to-coast network of 1,860 retail gas stations under the Ultramar, Esso, Fas Gas Plus, Chevron, Pioneer, and Race Trac as well as operates convenience stores under the On the Run/MarchÃ© Express brand.

