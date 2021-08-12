National CineMedia, Inc. to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.05 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts (NASDAQ:NCMI)

National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) – B. Riley decreased their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for National CineMedia in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 10th. B. Riley analyst E. Wold now anticipates that the business services provider will earn $0.05 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.06. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for National CineMedia’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.21 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.08 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.38 EPS.

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The business services provider reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $14.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.15 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 250.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.17) earnings per share.

NCMI has been the topic of several other reports. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of National CineMedia in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered National CineMedia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 target price on shares of National CineMedia in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.31.

Shares of NCMI stock opened at $2.89 on Wednesday. National CineMedia has a 12-month low of $1.81 and a 12-month high of $6.11. The stock has a market cap of $233.61 million, a P/E ratio of -2.88 and a beta of 1.89. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.34.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 20th. National CineMedia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -20.00%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in National CineMedia in the first quarter worth $53,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in shares of National CineMedia during the second quarter valued at about $84,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in shares of National CineMedia by 217.1% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 19,829 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 13,576 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of National CineMedia during the fourth quarter valued at about $95,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of National CineMedia during the first quarter valued at about $95,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.46% of the company’s stock.

About National CineMedia

National CineMedia, Inc, through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates cinema advertising network in North America. The company engages in the sale of advertising to national, regional, and local businesses in Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment pre-show seen on movie screens; and sells advertising on its Lobby Entertainment Network, a series of strategically-placed screens located in movie theater lobbies, as well as other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies.

