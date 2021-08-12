National Research Co. (NASDAQ:NRC) Shares Sold by Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. reduced its holdings in National Research Co. (NASDAQ:NRC) by 50.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,218 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,236 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in National Research were worth $102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NRC. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of National Research by 23.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 795 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in National Research in the first quarter valued at about $262,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in National Research in the first quarter valued at about $312,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in National Research by 46.6% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 2,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its holdings in National Research by 25.8% in the first quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 8,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,829 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.88% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Amandla Mk Trust sold 5,638 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.98, for a total transaction of $281,787.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NRC opened at $53.04 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.63 and a beta of 0.62. National Research Co. has a one year low of $42.41 and a one year high of $59.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.51.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th.

National Research Company Profile

National Research Corp. engages in the provision of analytics and insights that facilitate patient, employee, and customer retention. It offers solutions that address specific needs around market insight, experience, transparency, and governance for healthcare providers, payers, and other healthcare organizations.

