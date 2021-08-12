National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.280-$1.330 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.100. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.01 billion-$2.06 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.01 billion.

Shares of EYE stock traded up $0.34 on Thursday, hitting $54.74. The stock had a trading volume of 18,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 642,278. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.49. National Vision has a 52-week low of $35.04 and a 52-week high of $55.07.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $534.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $514.35 million. National Vision had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 9.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that National Vision will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on EYE. TheStreet raised shares of National Vision from a c+ rating to a b+ rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of National Vision from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. National Vision currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $51.43.

In other National Vision news, CAO Melissa Rasmussen sold 3,267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.32, for a total transaction of $164,395.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $133,398.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Jared Brandman sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.50, for a total transaction of $1,070,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,429,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 184,095 shares of company stock valued at $8,991,130. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

About National Vision

National Vision Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of optical products. It operates through the following segments: Owned and Host, Legacy, and Corporate/Other. The Owned and Host segment consists of America’s Best and Eyeglass World brands. The Legacy segment involves operations of, and supplies inventory and lab processing services.

