Nationwide Fund Advisors Acquires 10,200 Shares of Nationwide Maximum Diversification US Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:MXDU)

Nationwide Fund Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Nationwide Maximum Diversification US Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:MXDU) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,760,916 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,200 shares during the quarter. Nationwide Maximum Diversification US Core Equity ETF comprises approximately 7.8% of Nationwide Fund Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Nationwide Fund Advisors owned 95.20% of Nationwide Maximum Diversification US Core Equity ETF worth $113,870,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Nationwide Maximum Diversification US Core Equity ETF stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.47. The stock had a trading volume of 32 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,050. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.90. Nationwide Maximum Diversification US Core Equity ETF has a one year low of $31.88 and a one year high of $41.80.

Recommended Story: Do Tariffs Work?



Receive News & Ratings for Nationwide Maximum Diversification US Core Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nationwide Maximum Diversification US Core Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.