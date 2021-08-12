Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:NGS) Shares Sold by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD reduced its holdings in shares of Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:NGS) by 23.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,188 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 6,600 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Natural Gas Services Group were worth $200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Natural Gas Services Group in the 1st quarter valued at $84,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Natural Gas Services Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $229,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Natural Gas Services Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $163,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Natural Gas Services Group by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 87,676 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $827,000 after acquiring an additional 2,781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Natural Gas Services Group by 161.4% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 179,196 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,692,000 after acquiring an additional 110,646 shares in the last quarter. 80.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NGS opened at $10.56 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.73 million, a P/E ratio of -52.80 and a beta of 2.12. Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.64 and a 12 month high of $12.23. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.33.

Natural Gas Services Group (NYSE:NGS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. Natural Gas Services Group had a negative net margin of 3.89% and a negative return on equity of 1.06%. The business had revenue of $18.40 million for the quarter.

Natural Gas Services Group, Inc provides natural gas compression services and equipment to the energy industry in the United States. It fabricates, manufactures, rents, and sells natural gas compressors and related equipment. The company primarily engages in the rental of compression units that provide small, medium, and large horsepower applications for unconventional oil and natural gas production.

