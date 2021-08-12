Nautilus Biotechnology (NASDAQ:NAUT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.12 EPS

Nautilus Biotechnology (NASDAQ:NAUT) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.12), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Nautilus Biotechnology stock traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $7.30. 711,654 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 487,802. Nautilus Biotechnology has a 1 year low of $7.05 and a 1 year high of $25.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.15.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NAUT. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Nautilus Biotechnology in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Nautilus Biotechnology in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company.

Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc, a development stage life sciences company, engages in creating platform technology for quantifying and unlocking the complexity of the proteome. It operates Nautilus Proteomic Analysis Platform, an integrated single-molecule protein analysis platform that leverages a nanofabricated, large-scale, single-molecule protein array, multi-cycle imaging, and machine learning analysis to potentially identify and quantify the proteome.

