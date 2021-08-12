Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) Given New $23.00 Price Target at Truist

Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) had its price objective cut by Truist from $30.00 to $23.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Truist’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 68.50% from the stock’s current price.

NLS has been the topic of several other reports. Lake Street Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Nautilus from $40.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Nautilus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Roth Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Nautilus from $17.00 to $12.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nautilus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.58.

Shares of NLS stock traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $13.65. 7,911 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,399,606. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $417.36 million, a PE ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.59. Nautilus has a twelve month low of $10.68 and a twelve month high of $31.38.

Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The specialty retailer reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.13. Nautilus had a net margin of 13.24% and a return on equity of 78.20%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Nautilus will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CMO Becky L. Alseth sold 8,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.48, for a total transaction of $141,500.60. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 12,636 shares in the company, valued at $220,877.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Jeffery Lynn Collins sold 4,993 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total transaction of $87,377.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,876 shares in the company, valued at $102,830. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,052 shares of company stock worth $537,453 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NLS. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Nautilus by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 103,623 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,880,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nautilus by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 476,932 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,651,000 after acquiring an additional 50,481 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Nautilus by 38.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 213,776 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,877,000 after acquiring an additional 59,060 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Nautilus in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $520,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Nautilus by 117.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 165,327 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,998,000 after acquiring an additional 89,389 shares during the period. 70.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nautilus Company Profile

Nautilus, Inc, a fitness solutions company, designs, develops, sources, and markets cardio and strength fitness products, and related accessories for consumer and commercial use in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Direct and Retail. It offers specialized cardio products, treadmills, ellipticals, bike products, home gyms, dumbbells, barbells, and kettlebells primarily under the Nautilus, Bowflex, Octane Fitness, Schwinn, and Universal brands, as well as fitness digital platform under the JRNY brand.

