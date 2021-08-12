Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAVB) Issues Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAVB) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Navidea Biopharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,248.87% and a negative return on equity of 109.24%.

Shares of NAVB stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1.62. The company had a trading volume of 102,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 236,185. Navidea Biopharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $1.46 and a 52-week high of $3.94. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.85 million, a P/E ratio of -3.52 and a beta of 1.73.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

In related news, Director Malcolm G. Witter bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.70 per share, with a total value of $25,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 78,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $133,036.90. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Navidea Biopharmaceuticals stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NAVB) by 84.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,883 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 8,633 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.07% of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals worth $38,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.45% of the company’s stock.

About Navidea Biopharmaceuticals

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of precision immunodiagnostic agents and immunotherapeutic. It operates through the following segments: Diagnostics, Therapeutics, and Corporate. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Dublin, OH.

