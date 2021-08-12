Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) Sets New 12-Month High at $22.05

Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $22.05 and last traded at $21.67, with a volume of 27584 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.93.

NAVI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Navient from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Navient from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Wedbush raised their price target on Navient from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Navient from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Navient from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.72.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.96, a quick ratio of 19.43 and a current ratio of 19.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.71. The firm has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 1.80.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The credit services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.09. Navient had a return on equity of 32.60% and a net margin of 25.84%. The business had revenue of $295.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Navient Co. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. Navient’s payout ratio is presently 19.75%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NAVI. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Navient by 926.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,900 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 3,520 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Navient by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,665 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Navient by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,124 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in shares of Navient in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Navient in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Institutional investors own 89.59% of the company’s stock.

Navient Corp. engages in the provision of asset management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare and government clients at the federal, state and local levels. It operates through the following segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, Business Processing and Other. The Federal Education Loans segment owns FFELP Loans and performs servicing and asset recovery services on FFELP Loan portfolio.

