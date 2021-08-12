New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Boosts Stock Position in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its holdings in shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,149 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in APA were worth $544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of APA. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of APA by 1.2% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,365,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,443,000 after purchasing an additional 16,637 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its holdings in APA by 79.5% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 60,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 26,794 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in APA by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 375,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,727,000 after buying an additional 71,980 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in APA by 23.6% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 330,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,920,000 after buying an additional 63,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in APA in the first quarter valued at about $372,000. 80.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of APA from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded APA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, June 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of APA from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Susquehanna raised shares of APA from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on APA from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. APA currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.08.

Shares of APA opened at $19.23 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.79. The company has a market cap of $7.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.80, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 4.95. APA Co. has a one year low of $7.45 and a one year high of $24.30.

APA (NASDAQ:APA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.13. APA had a net margin of 11.43% and a negative return on equity of 145.33%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.74) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 137.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that APA Co. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 22nd will be issued a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 21st. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. APA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -9.26%.

APA Corp. explores for oil and natural gas through its subsidiaries. It produces oil and gas with operations in the the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom and exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

