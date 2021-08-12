New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Grows Stake in Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its holdings in Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC) by 14.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 800 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Graham were worth $507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GHC. UBS Group AG increased its position in Graham by 258.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,113,000 after buying an additional 3,990 shares during the period. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC grew its position in Graham by 340.5% during the first quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of Graham by 150.9% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 7,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,273,000 after acquiring an additional 4,570 shares during the last quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Graham by 9.6% in the first quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Graham by 38.8% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.51% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GHC opened at $630.36 on Thursday. Graham Holdings has a fifty-two week low of $376.20 and a fifty-two week high of $685.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is $648.90. The company has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 1.16.

Graham (NYSE:GHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $9.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.92 by ($0.92). Graham had a return on equity of 8.78% and a net margin of 17.98%.

Graham Holdings Co engages in the provision of education and media services. It operates through the following segments: Education; Television Broadcasting; Manufacturing; Healthcare; SocialCode; and Other Businesses. The Education segment include professional training and postsecondary education businesses largely outside the U.S., and also English-language programs that provided by Kaplan, Inc.

