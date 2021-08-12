New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Invests $448,000 in Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board bought a new position in Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 7,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $448,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Progyny by 631.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,219,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,787,000 after acquiring an additional 1,916,086 shares in the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Progyny in the 1st quarter worth about $44,376,000. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Progyny in the 1st quarter worth about $20,811,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Progyny by 774.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 394,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,721,000 after buying an additional 349,355 shares during the period. Finally, Orbimed Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Progyny by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 1,925,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,693,000 after buying an additional 249,760 shares during the period. 81.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PGNY. Zacks Investment Research raised Progyny from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Progyny in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Progyny from $64.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded shares of Progyny from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.25.

Shares of Progyny stock opened at $45.92 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.56 and a beta of 1.79. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.75. Progyny, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.56 and a 52 week high of $66.61.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.10. Progyny had a net margin of 14.97% and a return on equity of 17.31%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 277,647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.19, for a total transaction of $17,822,160.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jennifer Bealer sold 1,930 shares of Progyny stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.40, for a total value of $108,852.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 92,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,229,295.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,417,403 shares of company stock worth $86,540,823. Corporate insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

Progyny Company Profile

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

