New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Purchases 400 Shares of LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its position in shares of LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) by 21.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in LendingTree were worth $487,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of LendingTree by 38.3% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 510,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $108,811,000 after buying an additional 141,403 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of LendingTree in the 4th quarter worth $26,713,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of LendingTree by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 407,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,856,000 after purchasing an additional 74,505 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of LendingTree by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,418,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $302,088,000 after purchasing an additional 69,557 shares during the period. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of LendingTree by 466.8% during the 1st quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 34,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,399,000 after purchasing an additional 28,608 shares during the period.

In related news, insider Neil Salvage sold 2,000 shares of LendingTree stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.47, for a total value of $370,940.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 16.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LendingTree stock opened at $177.92 on Thursday. LendingTree, Inc. has a 52-week low of $164.57 and a 52-week high of $372.64. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $202.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -257.86 and a beta of 1.51.

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by $1.65. LendingTree had a negative net margin of 0.74% and a negative return on equity of 3.64%. As a group, analysts predict that LendingTree, Inc. will post -3.44 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on TREE. Northland Securities raised shares of LendingTree from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of LendingTree from $325.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of LendingTree from $375.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, LendingTree has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $319.29.

LendingTree Profile

LendingTree, Inc engages in the operation of online loan marketplace for consumers seeking loans and other credit-based offerings. It operates through the following segments: Home, Consumer and Insurance. The Home segment consists of purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, home equity loans and lines of credit and reverse mortgage loans and real estate.

