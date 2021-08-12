New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Purchases 800 Shares of Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its stake in Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) by 12.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Worthington Industries were worth $434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Worthington Industries by 777.6% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Worthington Industries by 273.0% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Worthington Industries by 226.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in Worthington Industries by 1,419.2% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 2,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Worthington Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. 47.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Worthington Industries news, Director Sidney A. Ribeau sold 8,000 shares of Worthington Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.16, for a total value of $473,280.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 64,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,792,451.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Geoffrey G. Gilmore sold 9,497 shares of Worthington Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.99, for a total value of $579,222.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 188,514 shares in the company, valued at $11,497,468.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,497 shares of company stock valued at $1,239,822. Corporate insiders own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WOR opened at $63.25 on Thursday. Worthington Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.69 and a 12 month high of $75.45. The stock has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $61.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.58. Worthington Industries had a return on equity of 17.42% and a net margin of 22.82%. The business had revenue of $978.32 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Worthington Industries, Inc. will post 4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Worthington Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.09%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Worthington Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, May 29th.

About Worthington Industries

Worthington Industries, Inc engages in processing of value-added steel and manufacturing of metal products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Processing and Pressure Cylinders. The Steel Processing segment consists of Worthington Steel business unit which operates eight manufacturing facilities and three consolidated joint ventures.

