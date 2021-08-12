New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Raises Position in Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its stake in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR) by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,660 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Tootsie Roll Industries were worth $124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TR. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,513,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,258,000 after acquiring an additional 385,109 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Tootsie Roll Industries by 184.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 301,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,949,000 after acquiring an additional 195,301 shares in the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Tootsie Roll Industries during the first quarter worth about $5,949,000. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries in the first quarter worth approximately $5,455,000. Finally, Reilly Herbert Faulkner III lifted its position in Tootsie Roll Industries by 47.6% during the first quarter. Reilly Herbert Faulkner III now owns 337,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,166,000 after purchasing an additional 108,641 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 19.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Tootsie Roll Industries alerts:

Tootsie Roll Industries stock opened at $34.67 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.06 and a beta of -0.10. Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.99 and a 12-month high of $58.98. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $33.90.

Tootsie Roll Industries (NYSE:TR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter. Tootsie Roll Industries had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 7.91%. The business had revenue of $114.56 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. This is a positive change from Tootsie Roll Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 17th.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Tootsie Roll Industries from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th.

About Tootsie Roll Industries

Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products. Its brands include tootsie roll, tootsie pop, charms blow pop, andes mints, sugar daddy, charleston chew, dubble bubble, razzles, caramel apple pop, junior mints, cella’s chocolate-covered cherries, and nik-L-nip.

Featured Story: Gap Up Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Tootsie Roll Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tootsie Roll Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.