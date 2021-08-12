NewAge, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBEV) Shares Bought by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of NewAge, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBEV) by 515.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,896 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,379 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in NewAge were worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in NewAge during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NewAge by 36.1% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 5,598 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in NewAge by 138.1% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 27,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 15,762 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of NewAge by 35.1% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 42,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 11,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in NewAge by 112.5% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 46,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 24,782 shares during the period. 27.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ NBEV opened at $2.10 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $284.49 million, a PE ratio of -5.12 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.04. NewAge, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.53 and a 1 year high of $4.55. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.20.

NewAge (NASDAQ:NBEV) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $125.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.95 million. NewAge had a negative net margin of 13.33% and a negative return on equity of 29.16%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NewAge, Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Roth Capital reduced their price target on NewAge from $6.50 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Alliance Global Partners reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NewAge in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NewAge from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday.

About NewAge

NewAge, Inc develops, markets, sells, and distributes healthy products in the United States, Japan, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Direct / Social Selling and Direct Store. It provides health and wellness, energy drink, essential oil and anti-aging skincare, cosmetic, beverage, snacks, water and air filtration, and personal care products, as well as weight management, nutritional supplement, nutraceutical, and slenderiize products; diagnostic products, such as DNA testing and diagnostic kits and products; and CBD products.

