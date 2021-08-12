NEXT Financial Group Inc Boosts Stake in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,632 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 30 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $914,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ANSS. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 284,694 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $103,571,000 after purchasing an additional 2,641 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL increased its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 1,962 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $666,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 10,575 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,591,000 after buying an additional 1,701 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,900 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,362,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,295 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $779,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 86.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ANSYS alerts:

NASDAQ:ANSS traded up $0.22 on Thursday, reaching $363.30. The stock had a trading volume of 425 shares, compared to its average volume of 440,955. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. ANSYS, Inc. has a 12-month low of $292.79 and a 12-month high of $413.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $350.53. The company has a market cap of $31.70 billion, a PE ratio of 69.69, a P/E/G ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 1.23.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.29. ANSYS had a net margin of 25.40% and a return on equity of 12.45%. The business had revenue of $452.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $433.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.55 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that ANSYS, Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ANSYS news, Director Barbara Vaughn Scherer sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total value of $82,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ajei Gopal sold 63,726 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.07, for a total transaction of $23,200,724.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 65,351 shares of company stock worth $23,756,925 in the last three months. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ANSS. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on ANSYS from $340.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on ANSYS from $389.00 to $398.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on ANSYS from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Benchmark increased their price target on ANSYS from $370.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on ANSYS in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $349.11.

About ANSYS

ANSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of engineering simulation software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; Japan; Germany; South Korea; France; China; Other EMEA; and Other International. The firm’s solutions include automotive; aerospace and defense; construction; energy; materials and chemical processing; autonomous engineering; and electrification.

Further Reading: What is the definition of a trade war?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS).

Receive News & Ratings for ANSYS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANSYS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.