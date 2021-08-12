NEXT Financial Group Inc Buys Shares of 25,217 TrimTabs All Cap International Free Cash-Flow ETF (BATS:TTAI)

NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in TrimTabs All Cap International Free Cash-Flow ETF (BATS:TTAI) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 25,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $900,000.

Separately, Precision Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in TrimTabs All Cap International Free Cash-Flow ETF in the first quarter valued at about $261,000.

BATS TTAI traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $36.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,394 shares. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.08. TrimTabs All Cap International Free Cash-Flow ETF has a twelve month low of $24.76 and a twelve month high of $29.03.

