NEXT Financial Group Inc Has $685,000 Stake in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) by 33.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,581 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,135 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in JD.com were worth $685,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of JD. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of JD.com by 8.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,440,552 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,832,002,000 after purchasing an additional 3,657,052 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in JD.com by 8.8% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 7,371,828 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $646,947,000 after acquiring an additional 597,642 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in JD.com by 19.1% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,532,841 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $466,585,000 after purchasing an additional 885,451 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in JD.com by 39.6% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,220,747 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $440,266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in JD.com by 184.0% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 4,651,745 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $392,282,000 after purchasing an additional 3,013,962 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.57% of the company’s stock.

JD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered JD.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Benchmark reduced their price objective on JD.com from $122.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. HSBC reduced their price objective on JD.com from $98.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. UBS Group cut their price target on JD.com from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on JD.com from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. JD.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.43.

Shares of JD.com stock traded down $1.15 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $69.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 84,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,558,646. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $93.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.68, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.74. JD.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.94 and a 12 month high of $108.29. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.26.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The information services provider reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $2.24. The business had revenue of $203.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.05 billion. JD.com had a return on equity of 7.14% and a net margin of 6.46%. JD.com’s quarterly revenue was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that JD.com, Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About JD.com

JD.com, Inc is a technology driven E-commerce company. It engages in the sale of electronics products and general merchandise products, including audio, video products, and books. The company operates through the JD Retail and New Businesses segments. The JD Retail segment offers online retail, online marketplace, and marketing services.

