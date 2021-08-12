NEXT Financial Group Inc Has $751,000 Stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,829 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $751,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 66.0% in the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 166 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. 72.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Norfolk Southern news, CMO Alan H. Shaw sold 5,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.93, for a total transaction of $1,322,675.64. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 31,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,067,345.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on NSC shares. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $272.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $295.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Norfolk Southern from $315.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Norfolk Southern currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $270.41.

NSC traded up $1.58 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $267.29. The company had a trading volume of 2,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,177,166. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 12-month low of $196.15 and a 12-month high of $295.14. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $264.44. The company has a market capitalization of $66.01 billion, a PE ratio of 24.60, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The railroad operator reported $3.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.34. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 19.12% and a net margin of 25.98%. Analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th will be issued a $1.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 6th. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. This is a positive change from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.14%.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers, to and from the rest of the United States.

