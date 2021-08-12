NEXT Financial Group Inc Increases Position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) by 10.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,231 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after buying an additional 2,172 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $825,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Anderson Hoagland & Co. increased its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 71,380 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $2,649,000 after acquiring an additional 12,244 shares during the last quarter. GAM Holding AG purchased a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the first quarter worth about $2,675,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,273,033 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $173,637,000 after buying an additional 425,886 shares in the last quarter. Piershale Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 101.3% in the 1st quarter. Piershale Financial Group Inc. now owns 77,540 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $2,553,000 after acquiring an additional 39,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HCR Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 37,202 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $1,225,000 after acquiring an additional 9,135 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FCX traded down $0.69 on Thursday, hitting $38.04. 94,976 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,443,277. The company has a market capitalization of $55.75 billion, a PE ratio of 20.20 and a beta of 2.12. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.67 and a 12 month high of $46.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.05.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The natural resource company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.83 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 14.98% and a return on equity of 15.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 88.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.56%.

In related news, Director Gerald J. Ford sold 20,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.23, for a total value of $899,184.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,020,228. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $38.00 to $36.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.30 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Freeport-McMoRan presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.19.

Freeport-McMoRan Profile

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining; Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining and Corporate, Other and Eliminations. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

