NextCure (NASDAQ:NXTC) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NextCure (NASDAQ:NXTC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NextCure Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is engaged in discovering and developing immunomedicines to treat cancer and other immune-related diseases. The company’s product candidate consists of NC318 and NC410 which are in clinical stage. NextCure Inc. is based in Beltsville, Maryland. “

Separately, Piper Sandler cut their target price on NextCure from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. NextCure currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.55.

Shares of NextCure stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $7.31. 3,005 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 251,461. NextCure has a 52-week low of $6.82 and a 52-week high of $14.40. The company has a market capitalization of $201.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.19 and a beta of -0.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.68.

NextCure (NASDAQ:NXTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by ($0.04). On average, analysts expect that NextCure will post -2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of NextCure in the 4th quarter worth $135,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in shares of NextCure in the 1st quarter worth $2,789,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in NextCure in the 1st quarter valued at $2,487,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in NextCure by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 78,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $797,000 after purchasing an additional 1,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ikarian Capital LLC increased its holdings in NextCure by 127.0% in the 1st quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 453,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,544,000 after purchasing an additional 253,952 shares in the last quarter. 64.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NextCure Company Profile

NextCure, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering and developing novel immunomedicines to treat cancer and other immune-related diseases by restoring normal immune function. Its lead product candidate is NC318, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of advanced or metastatic solid tumors.

