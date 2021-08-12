NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $78.00.

NEP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Seaport Global Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and set a $74.03 price target (down from $92.00) on shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered NextEra Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. TheStreet upgraded NextEra Energy Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered NextEra Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 28th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy Partners during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in NextEra Energy Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy Partners during the second quarter worth about $31,000. 80.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NextEra Energy Partners stock opened at $79.23 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.74. NextEra Energy Partners has a fifty-two week low of $54.33 and a fifty-two week high of $88.29. The company has a quick ratio of 5.32, a current ratio of 5.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.14.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The solar energy provider reported ($0.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($1.54). The business had revenue of $253.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $335.19 million. NextEra Energy Partners had a return on equity of 3.22% and a net margin of 26.18%. The company’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that NextEra Energy Partners will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.663 per share. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. NextEra Energy Partners’s payout ratio is -327.16%.

About NextEra Energy Partners

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. The company owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind and solar projects, as well as contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NextEra Energy Partners, LP was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.

