NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) Issues Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.510-$1.610 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.560. The company issued revenue guidance of $460 million-$470 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $447.22 million.NICE also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $6.260-$6.460 EPS.

NICE traded up $5.15 on Thursday, hitting $266.93. The company had a trading volume of 3,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 318,471. The company’s fifty day moving average is $251.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 1.94. NICE has a 12-month low of $209.26 and a 12-month high of $288.73. The firm has a market cap of $16.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.83, a PEG ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.79.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.40. NICE had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 12.17%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NICE will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

NICE has been the subject of a number of research reports. cut their target price on shares of NICE from $312.00 to $296.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of NICE from $320.00 to $328.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of NICE from $338.00 to $290.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of NICE in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of NICE from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $295.85.

About NICE

NICE Ltd. engages in the provision of enterprise software solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Customer Interactions Solutions, Security Solutions, and Financial Crime and Compliance Solutions. The Customer Interactions Solutions segment provides suites such as compliance and risk, workforce optimization, operational efficiency, customer experience, and sales and retention.

