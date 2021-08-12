Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.22.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup cut Nielsen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nielsen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price target (up previously from $27.00) on shares of Nielsen in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Nielsen in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Nielsen from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Nielsen during the fourth quarter valued at about $104,315,000. Cantillon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nielsen during the 1st quarter worth about $108,928,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Nielsen by 750.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,080,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,315,000 after buying an additional 1,835,500 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Nielsen by 3,839.1% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,503,635 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,095,000 after acquiring an additional 1,465,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nielsen by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,864,791 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $549,898,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012,562 shares in the last quarter.

Nielsen stock traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $23.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,184,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,472,390. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. Nielsen has a twelve month low of $13.13 and a twelve month high of $28.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.64. The company has a market capitalization of $8.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.07 and a beta of 1.45.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.07. Nielsen had a net margin of 13.93% and a return on equity of 23.22%. As a group, research analysts expect that Nielsen will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. Nielsen’s payout ratio is 15.79%.

About Nielsen

Nielsen Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a measurement and data analytics company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Nielsen Global Media (Media) and Nielsen Global Connect (Connect). The Media segment provides viewership and listening data, and analytics principally to media publishers and marketers, and advertising agencies for television, radio, digital viewing, and listening platforms.

