Nkcfo LLC Buys New Shares in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

Nkcfo LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 1,300 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 84.2% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 14,424,180 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,621,595,000 after acquiring an additional 6,591,848 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 57.4% during the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,445,562 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $807,981,000 after buying an additional 1,621,495 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Teladoc Health by 48.5% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,783,867 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $869,468,000 after buying an additional 1,562,318 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in Teladoc Health by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,939,079 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,442,926,000 after acquiring an additional 700,412 shares during the period. Finally, Himension Fund lifted its holdings in Teladoc Health by 97.6% during the 1st quarter. Himension Fund now owns 426,265 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $77,473,000 after purchasing an additional 210,498 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.81% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Teladoc Health in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Teladoc Health from $260.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $235.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $240.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on Teladoc Health from $330.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.69.

In related news, CEO Jason N. Gorevic sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.34, for a total transaction of $1,533,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 465,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,451,839.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.07, for a total transaction of $300,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 25,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,824,684.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,788 shares of company stock worth $5,487,815. Corporate insiders own 6.47% of the company’s stock.

TDOC traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $145.01. The company had a trading volume of 26,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,220,756. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $154.99. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $129.74 and a 52 week high of $308.00. The stock has a market cap of $23.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.59 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a quick ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The health services provider reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.27). Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 46.86% and a negative return on equity of 1.42%. The firm had revenue of $503.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $499.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.34) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 108.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teladoc Health Company Profile

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

