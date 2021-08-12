Nkcfo LLC Lowers Stock Position in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Nkcfo LLC lessened its stake in shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 203,100 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after selling 4,500 shares during the quarter. Barrick Gold makes up 1.4% of Nkcfo LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Nkcfo LLC’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $4,200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Barrick Gold during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. 52.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GOLD. Raymond James set a $30.00 price target on Barrick Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Fundamental Research lifted their price target on Barrick Gold from $69.96 to $72.72 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. TheStreet upgraded Barrick Gold from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. TD Securities decreased their price target on Barrick Gold from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “action list buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their target price on Barrick Gold from C$39.00 to C$38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.41.

Shares of NYSE:GOLD traded down $0.26 on Thursday, hitting $20.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 643,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,524,389. Barrick Gold Corp has a 12 month low of $18.64 and a 12 month high of $31.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 0.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.40. The company has a quick ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 7.18% and a net margin of 19.19%. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is 14.78%.

Barrick Gold Company Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

