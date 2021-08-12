Nkcfo LLC Makes New $102,000 Investment in JOANN Inc. (NASDAQ:JOAN)

Nkcfo LLC acquired a new stake in JOANN Inc. (NASDAQ:JOAN) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 6,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in JOANN during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of JOANN during the first quarter worth about $177,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JOANN during the first quarter worth approximately $186,000. CNH Partners LLC acquired a new stake in JOANN in the first quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in JOANN in the first quarter valued at approximately $406,000.

Shares of NASDAQ JOAN traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $15.32. The stock had a trading volume of 7,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 474,112. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $645.89 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.62, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 1.23. JOANN Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.75 and a fifty-two week high of $17.50.

JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $574.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $566.50 million. Equities analysts anticipate that JOANN Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. JOANN’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.75%.

JOAN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of JOANN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on JOANN from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on JOANN from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on JOANN from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on JOANN in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.56.

JOANN Inc operates as a specialty retailer of sewing, and arts and crafts category products in the United States. Its products in sewing category include cotton fabrics; warm fabrics, such as fleece and flannel fabrics; home decorating and utility fabrics and accessories; fashion and sportswear fabrics; special occasion fabrics; seasonally themed and licensed fabric designs; and sewing supplies comprising cutting implements, threads, zippers, trims, tapes, pins, elastic, and buttons, as well as patterns for sewing projects.

