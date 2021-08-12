Nkcfo LLC Purchases New Holdings in GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG)

Nkcfo LLC bought a new stake in GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRWG. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GrowGeneration during the 4th quarter worth $217,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in GrowGeneration in the fourth quarter valued at $608,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of GrowGeneration in the fourth quarter worth $432,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GrowGeneration during the fourth quarter worth about $372,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in GrowGeneration in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,396,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.59% of the company’s stock.

Get GrowGeneration alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on GRWG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GrowGeneration from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Alliance Global Partners upgraded GrowGeneration from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, May 14th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded GrowGeneration from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Roth Capital upgraded shares of GrowGeneration from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Northland Securities started coverage on GrowGeneration in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.22.

Shares of NASDAQ GRWG traded down $7.51 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $35.56. The company had a trading volume of 548,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,009,430. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 144.08 and a beta of 2.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.11. GrowGeneration Corp. has a 12-month low of $8.55 and a 12-month high of $67.75.

GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $90.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.30 million. GrowGeneration had a return on equity of 6.45% and a net margin of 5.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 172.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that GrowGeneration Corp. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Stephen Aiello sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.69, for a total transaction of $1,092,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 377,477 shares in the company, valued at $16,491,970.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Sean Stiefel sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.51, for a total transaction of $3,188,250.00. Insiders have sold a total of 140,000 shares of company stock worth $5,843,300 in the last 90 days. 8.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GrowGeneration Profile

GrowGeneration Corp. engages in the retail of hydroponic and organic specialty gardening products. It offers lighting fixtures, nutrients, seeds and growing media systems, trays, fans, filters, humidifiers and dehumidifiers, timers, instruments, water pumps, irrigation supplies, and hand tools. The company was founded by Darren Lampert and Michael Salaman on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

See Also: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Receive News & Ratings for GrowGeneration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GrowGeneration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.