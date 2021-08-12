Nkcfo LLC Purchases Shares of 7,400 YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI)

Nkcfo LLC purchased a new stake in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 7,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $679,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of YETI by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 787 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group grew its stake in shares of YETI by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 3,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in shares of YETI by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 28,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,051,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of YETI by 40.3% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of YETI by 600.0% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

YETI stock traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $101.99. The company had a trading volume of 22,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,386,661. The company has a market cap of $8.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 2.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.84. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.09 and a 1 year high of $105.62. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.16.

YETI (NYSE:YETI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.14. YETI had a net margin of 15.27% and a return on equity of 71.70%. Research analysts forecast that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of YETI in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of YETI from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of YETI in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of YETI from $106.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of YETI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, July 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.32.

In related news, SVP Hollie Sammons Castro sold 25,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.46, for a total transaction of $2,166,411.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 36,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,108,949.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew J. Reintjes sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.39, for a total transaction of $1,707,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 233,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,895,870. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 212,577 shares of company stock valued at $18,614,362. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as storage, transport, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, such as colsters, lowballs, wine tumblers, stackable pints, tumblers, mugs, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, jug mounts, and bottle slings under the Rambler brand.

