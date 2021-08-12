NN (NASDAQ:NNBR) Price Target Cut to $9.00 by Analysts at KeyCorp

NN (NASDAQ:NNBR) had its price objective decreased by KeyCorp from $12.00 to $9.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for NN’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.04 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.10 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.40 EPS.

NNBR has been the subject of a number of other reports. TheStreet raised NN from a d rating to a c- rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. CJS Securities reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of NN in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised NN from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 6th.

NASDAQ:NNBR traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $6.05. The company had a trading volume of 1,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 262,560. The firm has a market cap of $260.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 3.31. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.07. NN has a 12-month low of $4.11 and a 12-month high of $9.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

NN (NASDAQ:NNBR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.05). NN had a return on equity of 4.58% and a net margin of 27.98%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NN will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Warren A. Veltman bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.05 per share, for a total transaction of $141,000.00. 2.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NNBR. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in NN by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 1,950 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in NN in the 4th quarter valued at about $93,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in NN by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 58,736 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in NN by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 219,732 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after acquiring an additional 21,415 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in NN by 413.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 142,143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $934,000 after acquiring an additional 114,457 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.89% of the company’s stock.

NN Company Profile

NN, Inc, a diversified industrial company, designs, manufactures, and sells high-precision components and assemblies primarily for the electrical, automotive, general industrial, aerospace and defense, and medical markets. It operates through Mobile Solutions and Power Solutions segments. The Mobile Solutions segment manufactures and sells system critical components for fuel systems, engines and transmissions, power steering systems, and electromechanical motors for general industrial and automotive end markets.

