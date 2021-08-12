Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.51 Per Share

Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 11th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be given a dividend of 0.51 per share by the industrial products company on Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 23rd. This is a positive change from Nordson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39.

Nordson has increased its dividend payment by 35.1% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 12 years.

Get Nordson alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ NDSN traded down $0.74 on Thursday, hitting $222.63. The company had a trading volume of 143 shares, compared to its average volume of 235,204. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.70. Nordson has a 12-month low of $178.60 and a 12-month high of $229.79. The firm has a market cap of $12.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $221.61.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.48. Nordson had a net margin of 13.88% and a return on equity of 20.60%. The company had revenue of $590.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $546.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Nordson will post 7.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NDSN. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Nordson from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Nordson from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $233.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Nordson in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on Nordson from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Nordson currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $240.75.

In other news, VP Gina A. Beredo sold 9,293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.18, for a total transaction of $1,990,374.74. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,909,414.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gregory P. Merk sold 236 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $53,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,417,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,293 shares of company stock worth $4,240,375 over the last ninety days. 0.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Nordson

Nordson Corp. engages in the engineering, manufacture and market of products and systems used for adhesives, coatings, sealants, biomaterials and other materials. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions and Advanced Technology Solution. The Industrial Precision Solutions segment enhances the technology synergies between adhesive dispensing systems and industrial coating systems to deliver proprietary dispensing and processing technology to diverse end markets.

Recommended Story: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for Nordson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.