Northland Power (TSE:NPI) Receives Sector Perform Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Northland Power (TSE:NPI)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating restated by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$45.00 price objective on the solar energy provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 11.77% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on NPI. National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of Northland Power to C$50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$49.00 price target on shares of Northland Power and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Northland Power to C$56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Northland Power from C$52.00 to C$48.25 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Northland Power from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$49.66.

NPI traded down C$1.84 on Thursday, reaching C$40.26. The company had a trading volume of 549,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 798,323. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$42.37. The stock has a market cap of C$9.06 billion and a P/E ratio of 33.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 374.94, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Northland Power has a one year low of C$35.34 and a one year high of C$51.45.

Northland Power (TSE:NPI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The solar energy provider reported C$0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.61 by C($0.05). The company had revenue of C$612.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$599.00 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Northland Power will post 1.749585 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Northland Power Company Profile

Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind, solar, or hydro power, as well as clean burning natural gas and biomass for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

