Northland Power (TSE:NPI) Shares Down 4.9%

Shares of Northland Power Inc. (TSE:NPI) fell 4.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$39.86 and last traded at C$39.97. 116,207 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 801,557 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$42.03.

NPI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$49.00 price objective on Northland Power and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. CSFB reduced their price objective on Northland Power from C$56.00 to C$54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. TD Securities reduced their target price on Northland Power from C$56.00 to C$50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Northland Power from C$52.00 to C$48.25 in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their price objective on Northland Power from C$52.00 to C$50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$49.66.

Get Northland Power alerts:

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$42.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 374.94, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of C$9.01 billion and a P/E ratio of 35.23.

Northland Power (TSE:NPI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The solar energy provider reported C$0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.61 by C($0.05). The business had revenue of C$612.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$599.00 million. On average, research analysts predict that Northland Power Inc. will post 1.749585 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. Northland Power’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.42%.

Northland Power Company Profile (TSE:NPI)

Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind, solar, or hydro power, as well as clean burning natural gas and biomass for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

Further Reading: Nikkei 225 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Northland Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northland Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.