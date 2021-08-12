Northland Power (TSE:NPI) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Northland Power Inc. (TSE:NPI) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$42.97. Northland Power shares last traded at C$42.03, with a volume of 729,821 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Northland Power from C$56.00 to C$50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of Northland Power from C$52.00 to C$50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Northland Power from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Northland Power to C$56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$49.00 price objective on shares of Northland Power and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$49.66.

Get Northland Power alerts:

The firm has a market cap of C$8.94 billion and a PE ratio of 33.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 374.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$42.37.

Northland Power (TSE:NPI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The solar energy provider reported C$0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.61 by C($0.05). The business had revenue of C$612.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$599.00 million. Research analysts anticipate that Northland Power Inc. will post 1.749585 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. Northland Power’s payout ratio is currently 100.42%.

Northland Power Company Profile (TSE:NPI)

Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind, solar, or hydro power, as well as clean burning natural gas and biomass for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

Recommended Story: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for Northland Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northland Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.