Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Cuts Stake in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI)

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC reduced its stake in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,582 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,185 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC owned approximately 0.15% of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF worth $2,796,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 189,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,228,000 after buying an additional 32,768 shares during the last quarter. Iowa State Bank boosted its position in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 6.3% during the first quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 318,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,204,000 after buying an additional 18,970 shares during the last quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 527,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,257,000 after buying an additional 6,465 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 100.1% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA boosted its position in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 11.9% during the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 12,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 1,323 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Thursday, hitting $30.10. 792 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 230,886. SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF has a 1 year low of $23.37 and a 1 year high of $30.85. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.14.

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the MSCI ACWI ex USA Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure the combined equity market performance of developed and emerging market countries excluding the United States.

