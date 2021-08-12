Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Lowers Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC lessened its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 5.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,675 shares of the company’s stock after selling 327 shares during the quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,440,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IVV. Fundamentun LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 27,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,625,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. Rossmore Private Capital lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 49,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,832,000 after buying an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 114,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,712,000 after buying an additional 4,243 shares in the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co. lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 340,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,369,000 after buying an additional 30,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, One Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 16,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,519,000 after buying an additional 594 shares in the last quarter.

IVV stock traded up $1.18 on Thursday, reaching $446.86. The company had a trading volume of 265,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,343,010. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $320.92 and a 1 year high of $445.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $433.02.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

