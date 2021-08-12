Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Sells 274 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC trimmed its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 12.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,961 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 274 shares during the quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $695,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of QQQ. FMR LLC grew its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 155,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000,000 after purchasing an additional 6,637 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 222.8% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 28,362 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,898,000 after acquiring an additional 19,577 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 8,701 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,777,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the period. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,419 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Finally, TL Private Wealth boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. TL Private Wealth now owns 1,392 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ traded up $1.48 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $367.69. 1,702,227 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,244,277. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12 month low of $260.11 and a 12 month high of $369.91. The business has a 50 day moving average of $355.39.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.397 per share. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Recommended Story: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.