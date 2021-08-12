Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Sells 848 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC cut its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 12.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,985 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 848 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,745,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gleason Group Inc. acquired a new position in PayPal in the first quarter worth $25,000. Permanens Capital L.P. acquired a new position in PayPal in the first quarter worth $27,000. Sawyer & Company Inc boosted its stake in PayPal by 566.7% in the second quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of PayPal by 368.8% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 150 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of PayPal by 52.7% during the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 171 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL traded down $1.36 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $275.05. 343,005 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,860,110. The company has a market cap of $323.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $171.63 and a 52 week high of $310.16. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $285.59.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.32 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.07% and a net margin of 20.42%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other PayPal news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 14,242 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.92, for a total value of $3,687,538.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 91,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,762,124.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.55, for a total value of $2,455,500.00. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 53,242 shares of company stock worth $14,101,189. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp boosted their target price on PayPal from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on PayPal from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on PayPal from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on PayPal from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on PayPal in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $325.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $317.74.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

