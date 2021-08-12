Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Sells 899 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,743 shares of the company’s stock after selling 899 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Barrett Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the first quarter worth $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 57.2% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Corsicana & Co. bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the first quarter valued at about $40,000.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $108.13. The stock had a trading volume of 45,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,688,021. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $105.39. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $77.96 and a 12 month high of $108.71.

