Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) Reaches New 1-Year High Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $146.67 and last traded at $146.67, with a volume of 2500 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $142.06.
The technology company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.11. Novanta had a net margin of 7.34% and a return on equity of 15.66%. The business had revenue of $167.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Novanta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Novanta by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,008,919 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $263,594,000 after acquiring an additional 70,162 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Novanta by 6.1% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,623,990 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $218,849,000 after acquiring an additional 93,408 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in Novanta by 2.0% during the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,282,386 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $169,134,000 after purchasing an additional 25,021 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Novanta by 0.8% during the second quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,118,401 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $150,716,000 after buying an additional 8,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Novanta by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,023,579 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $135,000,000 after purchasing an additional 8,373 shares in the last quarter. 91.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
The firm has a 50 day moving average of $135.47. The company has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 120.39 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.
Novanta Company Profile (NASDAQ:NOVT)
Novanta, Inc engages in the provision of core technology solutions to healthcare and advanced industrial original equipment manufacturers. It operates through the following segments: Photonics, Vision, and Precision Motion. The Photonics segment designs, manufactures, and markets photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and laser beam delivery, CO2 laser, continuous wave and ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products.
