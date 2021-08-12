Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) Reaches New 1-Year High Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $146.67 and last traded at $146.67, with a volume of 2500 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $142.06.

The technology company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.11. Novanta had a net margin of 7.34% and a return on equity of 15.66%. The business had revenue of $167.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Novanta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th.

In other news, CEO Matthijs Glastra sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.68, for a total value of $1,032,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 119,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,456,339.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Novanta by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,008,919 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $263,594,000 after acquiring an additional 70,162 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Novanta by 6.1% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,623,990 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $218,849,000 after acquiring an additional 93,408 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in Novanta by 2.0% during the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,282,386 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $169,134,000 after purchasing an additional 25,021 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Novanta by 0.8% during the second quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,118,401 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $150,716,000 after buying an additional 8,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Novanta by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,023,579 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $135,000,000 after purchasing an additional 8,373 shares in the last quarter. 91.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $135.47. The company has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 120.39 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Novanta Company Profile (NASDAQ:NOVT)

Novanta, Inc engages in the provision of core technology solutions to healthcare and advanced industrial original equipment manufacturers. It operates through the following segments: Photonics, Vision, and Precision Motion. The Photonics segment designs, manufactures, and markets photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and laser beam delivery, CO2 laser, continuous wave and ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products.

