Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Receives $91.00 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $91.00.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on NVO shares. DNB Markets raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Bank of America raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 200.0% in the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 60.3% in the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 19,900.0% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 1,221.4% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NVO traded up $1.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $101.77. 701,159 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 983,711. The company has a market capitalization of $239.65 billion, a PE ratio of 35.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.42. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.57. Novo Nordisk A/S has a one year low of $63.22 and a one year high of $103.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $4.50. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 71.90% and a net margin of 33.77%. Equities research analysts predict that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be paid a $0.5571 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.19%.

About Novo Nordisk A/S

Novo Nordisk A/S is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Diabetes & Obesity Care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes & Obesity Care segment covers products for insulin; GLP-1 and related delivery systems; oral antidiabetic products; and obesity.

