Novus Capital Co. II (NYSE:NXU) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Novus Capital Co. II (NYSE:NXU) traded down 0.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $9.65 and last traded at $9.65. 11,888 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 35,343 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.66.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.73.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NXU. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Novus Capital Co. II in the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Novus Capital Co. II in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $132,000. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Novus Capital Co. II in the 1st quarter worth approximately $146,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in shares of Novus Capital Co. II in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $488,000. 5.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Novus Capital Corporation II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Indianapolis, Indiana.

