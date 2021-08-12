Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Nuance Communications is a technology pioneer with market leadership in conversational AI and ambient intelligence. A full-service partner trusted by 77 percent of U.S. hospitals and 85 percent of the Fortune 100 companies worldwide, Nuance creates intuitive solutions that amplify people’s ability to help others. “

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target (down previously from $58.00) on shares of Nuance Communications in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Nuance Communications in a report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of Nuance Communications in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Nuance Communications from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.00.

NUAN stock opened at $54.84 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $54.71. The company has a market cap of $17.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,743.37 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Nuance Communications has a 52 week low of $28.39 and a 52 week high of $55.19.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.01). Nuance Communications had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 0.29%. The firm had revenue of $336.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $334.20 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nuance Communications will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 36,002 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.98, for a total transaction of $1,979,389.96. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $961,600.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Weideman sold 11,182 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $615,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 447,960 shares in the company, valued at $24,637,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 258,390 shares of company stock worth $13,713,897. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NUAN. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its position in shares of Nuance Communications by 80.1% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 589 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nuance Communications by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 990 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Nuance Communications during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Nuance Communications during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nuance Communications in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000.

About Nuance Communications

Nuance Communications, Inc is the pioneer in conversational AI innovations that bring intelligence to everyday work and life. The firm delivers solutions that understand, analyze and respond to people, amplifying human intelligence to increase productivity and security. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare, Enterprise, and Other.

