Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.60-5.10 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.99. Nutrien also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $4.600-$5.100 EPS.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Nutrien from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Susquehanna raised shares of Nutrien from a neutral rating to a positive rating and increased their target price for the company from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Nutrien from a neutral rating to a positive rating and increased their target price for the company from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Nutrien from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $75.00 target price on shares of Nutrien in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $68.83.

NYSE:NTR traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $63.64. 132,820 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,979,555. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.35. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.79. Nutrien has a one year low of $36.56 and a one year high of $65.93. The firm has a market cap of $36.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.93, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.93.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.02). Nutrien had a net margin of 2.91% and a return on equity of 5.62%. The company had revenue of $9.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.45 earnings per share. Nutrien’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Nutrien will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

About Nutrien

Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which engages in the production and distribution of products for agricultural, industrial, and feed customer. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, and merchandise.

