Nutrien (TSE:NTR) Hits New 52-Week High Following Dividend Announcement

Shares of Nutrien Ltd. (TSE:NTR) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock traded as high as C$80.11 and last traded at C$80.05, with a volume of 497504 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$75.99.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Nutrien’s payout ratio is presently 132.02%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on NTR shares. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Nutrien from C$69.00 to C$72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Nutrien from C$75.00 to C$81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Nutrien to C$100.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Nutrien to C$91.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$73.08.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.22. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$75.45. The firm has a market cap of C$45.39 billion and a PE ratio of 58.06.

Nutrien Company Profile (TSE:NTR)

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs, services, and solutions. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

